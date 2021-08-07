Resistance gained deterrence against Israel after 33-day war

August 14 marks the end of the brutal Israeli aggression on Lebanon in 2006, which started on July 12 of the same year. Throughout 33 days, Resistance fighters heroically confronted the Israeli aggression, Al-Manar TV website has said.

At the start of his speech, Nasrallah offered condolences to families of victims martyred in southern Beirut shooting incident recently.

He said that in 2006 the entire world ganged up on the Resistance but the resistance forces triumphed.

Nasrallah called on the resistance forces to preserve achievement of victory in the 33-day war.

According to him, the first major responsibility today is to maintain achievements secured by the Resistance.

The martyrs in the 33-day war want the continuation of the resistance, Hezbollah chief said.

He further pointed to the importance of security, saying that without security there will be no economy.

He added that the resistance forces were able to achieve deterrence against the Israeli enemy after the victory in the war.

Nasraallah said that the Israeli enemy is now scared of confrontation with resistance forces and does not war now.

He said that the most strategic achievement of 2006 July war is balance of deterrence set up by the Resistance

Hezbollah leader said that since the hostilities were ceased on August 14, 2006, the Israeli enemy has not staged any aerial aggression against Lebanon thanks to balance of deterrence.

