Iran eager to further strengthen coop. with Afghanistan

Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard made the remarks in his meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar.

Appreciating the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the peace process, Atmar explained about an end to the violence and arbitrary killings, torture of civilians and human rights abuses in Taliban-held areas.

He said the presence of the Taliban and the escalation of violence by them would lead to the spread of extremism and the presence of international terrorist groups such as ISIL in Afghanistan and the region.

Atmar considered the political, economic, cultural and trade cooperation between Kabul and Tehran as an important necessity for the governments and people of the two countries, calling for the strengthening of cooperation in various fields, especially the peace process in this country.

Taherian Fard announced the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the peace process in Afghanistan while preserving the achievements of the last two decades, saying that Iran is eager to further strengthen cooperation between Kabul and Tehran in various fields, including border cooperation and to establish more coordination between the relevant departments of the two countries.

