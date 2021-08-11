FM official urges Europeans to find solution for Afghanistan

In a tweet on Wed., Seyed Rasoul Mousavi wrote, “If Europe wants to do something for achieving peace in Afghanistan, it must act today, because, it will be too late tomorrow.”

During the meeting with European ambassadors in Tehran, Mousavi called on them to take urgent measure in line with establishing peace in Afghanistan.

If Europe wants to do something for establishment of peace in Afghanistan, it must act today, for, tomorrow it will be too late, he reiterated.

Effective steps must be taken for peace in Afghanistan before collapse of all structures, Director General of Department of South Asian Affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry added.

MA/5278834