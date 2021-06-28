Tehran, Kabul, Islamabad ties discussed by Zarif envoy, Atmar

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard and met and held talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar.

In this meeting, Taherian Fard referred to his recent visit to Pakistan, stressing the importance of a plan to hold a trilateral meeting among foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan as well as boosting relations of the three countries.

The Afghan Foreign Minister also stressed the need to further expanding bilateral and multilateral relations with Iran.

Expressing his approval over holding a tripartite meeting among Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, Atmar stressed that such meeting is useful for strengthening regional consensus to be successful in the peace process.

Speaking in his weekly presser on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh noted, "The security of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Afghanistan is very closely linked."

"What is important to us is security, unity, an inclusive and authentic government in Afghanistan", he said.

"Violence in Afghanistan has escalated to alarming levels and some minorities are under pressure. We want everyone to respect their rights. Only a political solution can guarantee Afghanistan's future", he added.

