President Raeisi receives Iranian-made Covid-19 vaccine

After receiving the Iranian-made vaccine, President Ebrahim Raeisi talked to reporters during which he thanked all the medical personnel for their efforts during the fight against the pandemic.

The president said that general vaccination is an unavoidable necessity and a priority for his administration.

He also called for stepping up the process of general vaccination against the Covid-19 in Iran.

Raeisi also expressed concern over the rising cases in Iran and called on the people to observe the health instructions.

