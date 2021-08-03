500 military vehicles enter at Ain Al-Assad base in Iraq

Iraqi news website "al-maalomah" has cited a security source as saying that over 500 military vehicles including hummers and armored vehicles of different kinds entered the Ain al-Assad airbase in Al-Anbar in an unannounced move.

It was not clear whether the convoy entered the Ain Al-Assad from other provinces there to leave Iraq from there in the next move.

The source added that the security forces stationed in the western part of Anbar province have no information about the real motives behind the entry of these vehicles into Ayn al-Assad, which is witnessing unprecedented protective measures recently.

Prior to this, US forces stopped exchanging information with Iraqi security forces as US President Joe Biden announced the end of their combat mission in Iraq.

