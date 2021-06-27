  1. Politics
Jun 27, 2021, 5:00 PM

Haniyeh arrives in Beirut as Zionists declare new settlements

Haniyeh arrives in Beirut as Zionists declare new settlements

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – The head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, has travelled to Lebanon after the Israeli regime announced its decision to build new settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Heading a high-ranking Hamas delegation, Haniyeh arrived in Beirut on Sunday afternoon.

According to an earlier statement by the Hamas bureau in Lebanon, during the visit, Haniyeh will meet with the leaders of the three branches of the Lebanese government, senior Lebanese officials as well as the leaders of Palestinian groups.

In this meeting, the recent developments in Palestine, the victory of the Resistance groups in the recent 12-day battle, and that victory's outcomes, as well as issues related to the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon will be discussed in the meeting that Haniyeh will hold.

The visit comes as the new Israeli regime continues to violate the rights of the Palestinian people and occupies more Palestinian territories like the previous Netanyahu cabinet did.

It is also noteworthy that the new Israeli cabinet has also approved a new settlement plan in the West Bank.

Hamas has reacted to the new settlement plan and strongly condemned it.

KI/iqna3980204

News Code 175376
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175376/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News