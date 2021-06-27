Haniyeh arrives in Beirut as Zionists declare new settlements

Heading a high-ranking Hamas delegation, Haniyeh arrived in Beirut on Sunday afternoon.

According to an earlier statement by the Hamas bureau in Lebanon, during the visit, Haniyeh will meet with the leaders of the three branches of the Lebanese government, senior Lebanese officials as well as the leaders of Palestinian groups.

In this meeting, the recent developments in Palestine, the victory of the Resistance groups in the recent 12-day battle, and that victory's outcomes, as well as issues related to the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon will be discussed in the meeting that Haniyeh will hold.

The visit comes as the new Israeli regime continues to violate the rights of the Palestinian people and occupies more Palestinian territories like the previous Netanyahu cabinet did.

It is also noteworthy that the new Israeli cabinet has also approved a new settlement plan in the West Bank.

Hamas has reacted to the new settlement plan and strongly condemned it.

