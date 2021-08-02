  1. Politics
15 soldiers killed in Niger ambush, ministry says

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Fifteen soldiers were killed as a result of an ambush in southwestern Niger on Saturday, the country's defence ministry said, blaming the attack on "armed terrorist groups."

The assailants ambushed a supply mission at 1100 local time in Torodi commune after which soldiers evacuating the wounded hit an improvised explosive, the ministry said late on Sunday, Reuters reported.

"We regret that unfortunately 15 soldiers were killed, seven were wounded and six are missing," it said.

Like its neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger is a regular target for militant groups linked to al Qaeda and ISIL, which have grown stronger despite the deployment of thousands of regional, Western and UN troops across West Africa's Sahel region.

