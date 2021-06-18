  1. Politics
Jun 18, 2021, 11:45 AM

Gunmen kidnap more than 80 students from Nigerian school

Gunmen kidnap more than 80 students from Nigerian school

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – Gunmen kidnapped more than 80 students in a raid on a school in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kebbi, a teacher told reporters.

Police said five teachers were also abducted and an officer killed in Thursday's attack, Reuters reported.

Although the perpetrators of the recent attack have not been identified, Boko Haram terrorists have repeatedly abducted hundreds of students in various parts of Nigeria in recent years.

Gunmen abducted 136 students from an Islamic school in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger on Sunday, a state official said on Wednesday, lower than the estimate of 200 previously offered by the federal government.

ZZ/PR

News Code 174952
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174952/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News