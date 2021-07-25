Boko Haram terrorist attack kills several Cameroon soldiers

Heavily armed Boko Haram terrorist group "arrived at around four o'clock in the morning on six vehicles", the governor of the Far North Region, Bakari Midjiyawa, told CRTV television, France 24 reported.

"We deplore the deaths of our six soldiers, who died in action, and four more were injured."

The attack took place in Sagme, a few dozen kilometers from the border with Nigeria, from where Boko Haram originates.

According to a police report, confirmed by several local sources, eight soldiers were killed.

Based in Nigeria near the Cameroonian border, Boko Haram terrorists regularly attack civilians and military posts in northern Cameroon.

Boko Haram launched a bloody insurgency in 2009 in northeastern Nigeria but later spread its atrocities to neighboring Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, prompting a military response.

More than 30,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram’s terrorist activities in Nigeria, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

