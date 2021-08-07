US transfers 40 ISIL forces to its base in Hasaka: report

The US forces transferred tens of ISIL terrorists from the prisons of QSD militia in Hasaka province to recruit them in service of the other schemes, SANA reported.

According to the report, local sources said the US forces transferred 40 ISIL terrorists detained in the Industrial Secondary Prison and so-called Self-Defense Prison at the southern entrance of Hasaka city to its base in the al-Shaddadi city.

The sources said that one of the terrorists who has been transferred to the US base is a leader of the ISIL spy group and an expert in making hand grenades.

