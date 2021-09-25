  1. Politics
French soldier killed in Mali militant clash

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – A French serviceman was killed early on Friday in a clash with an armed militant group in Mali, French officials said.

According to a statement from the French defence ministry, the soldier who was killed, Maxime Blasco, was part of a French unit deployed to a forested area near Mali's border with Burkina Faso, Reuters reported.

Their mission was to track down a suspected militant group that had earlier been spotted by a drone. The unit was supported by two attack helicopters and a surveillance drone, according to the statement.

Armed militants engaged the unit at close range and Blasco was shot by a sniper. The soldier quickly died from his wounds. The gunman who shot Blasco was killed, the ministry said.

