Iran may return to Vienna talks with ‘unrealistic demands’

The US Special Representative for Iran’s Affairs Robert Malley claimed that Iran may return to the seventh round of nuclear talks in Vienna with "unrealistic demands", New York Times reported.

“There's a real risk here that they come back with unrealistic demands about what they can achieve in these talks,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior European official involved in Vienna talks said that if US President Joe Biden is not elected for the next term or a person like former US President Trump is elected, there is a possibility that the United States will withdraw from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

If this event has happened once, it can be repeated again, he added.

Many observers believe that US President Joe Biden is continuing former US President Donald Trump's policy of maximum pressure on Iran.

It should be noted that Vienna talks for the revival of JCPOA started in Austrian capital Vienna in April 2021 and has now stopped until the new government takes office in Iran.

MA/5269944