US diplomat seeks China cooperation on Iran nuclear issue

China's Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng talked with visiting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Monday, Chinese media reported.

According to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, after the meeting, Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said about Sherman's meetings that "The two sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on a wide range of issues of their respective and mutual interest. The US side sought China's cooperation and support on climate change, the Iranian nuclear issue and the DPRK nuclear issue among others."

The spokesman added, "In fact, China has been playing a responsible and constructive role on all these issues. It needs to be emphasized that cooperation should be based on mutual trust, mutual benefit and a sound atmosphere for bilateral relations. The US should adopt a correct view of cooperation. It simply won’t work when the US seeks cooperation with China while harming China's interests."

KI/PR