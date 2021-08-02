JCPOA achievement of resistance of Iranian people: Zarif

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif reiterated that JCPOA was the achievement of resistance of Iranian nation against sanctions imposed by former US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, so that this achievement should be appreciated.

Turning to the attraction of foreign investment, he said that one of the ways to reduce the country’s dependence on foreign countries and increase foreign dependence on Iran is to attract foreign capital.

He pointed to the positive aspects of JCPOA and stated that European countries involved in nuclear talks breached their promise and failed to live up to their commitments under JCPOA while Islamic Republic of Iran complied with all its obligations within the framework of JCPOA rules and regulations.

In the end, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif pointed to his best and worst memory in eight years of his term at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and stipulated, “Reaching agreement and concluding Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is still my best memory during my tenure in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while my worst memory is related to the martyrdom of former IRGC Quds Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani who was assassinated by the US terrorist forces at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020.”

The landmark nuclear deal was inked between Iran and six world’s major powers in Austrian capital Vienna in mid-July 2015.

