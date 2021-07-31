Monsoon rains leaves thousands of Rohingya homeless

Since Monday, heavy rains have battered Cox’s Bazar in eastern Bangladesh, home to nearly one million Rohingya refugees.

The flooding and landslides resulting from the monsoon have left more than 5,000 people without shelter, according to the UN, and six refugees have been confirmed dead.

NGOs are struggling to keep up with the disaster response.

The Rohingya people, a persecuted Muslim minority, live in makeshift shelters – made of tarpaulin and bamboo – thousands of which have been destroyed or damaged by an estimated 300 landslides since the rains began.

The flooding has also impacted mosques and graveyards. Following two days of severe flooding, more than 14,000 people are now living in damaged, waterlogged shelters, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council.

Water levels in some parts of the settlement exceeded a meter, completely submerging low-ground shelters and blocking off access roads into the camps.

HJ/PR