UNSC to hold meeting on latest developments in Myanmar

Myanmar’s military seized power on Monday in a coup against the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other political leaders in early morning raids, Reuters reported.

“There are about 600,000 Rohingya those that remain in Rakhine State, including 120,000 people who are effectively confined to camps, they cannot move freely and have extremely limited access to basic health and education services,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

“So our fear is that the events may make the situation worse for them,” he said.

The 15-member UN Security Council plans to discuss Myanmar in a closed meeting on Tuesday, diplomats said.

“We want to address the long-term threats to peace and security, of course working closely with Myanmar’s Asia and ASEAN neighbors,” Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward, president of the council for February, told reporters.

The United Nations called for the release of all those detained, Dujarric said. He said Guterres's special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, “remains actively engaged” and is likely to brief the Security Council.

