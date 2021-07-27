Six Rohingya Muslim asylum seekers killed in Bangladesh

A landslide at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh killed at least six people and injured several others, Reuters news agency reported.

According to the report, the landslide caused by heavy monsoon rains and floods in parts of southern Bangladesh in recent days.

In this regard, Mohammad Shamsud Douza, a senior Bangladeshi government official in a speech regarding the incident occurred at a Rohingya refugee camp in southern part of the country said, “According to the latest statistics, five asylum seekers were killed by a landslide in the refugee camps and a child was swept away by the flood."

It should be noted that there are currently more than one million Rohingya Muslim refugees in the Cox's Bazar camp which is Bangladesh's largest refugee camp.

