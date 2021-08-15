Death toll of flood in Turkey rises to 58

"48 people died in floods in Kastamonu, nine people in Sinop, one person in Bartin," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the republic's authorities reported 55 victims of natural disasters in the north of the country, TASS reported.

On Friday, President Tayyip Erdogan declared the flood-affected regions a natural disaster zone. Search and rescue operations continue in the provinces, which, according to Erdogan, involve more than 4,600 people and over 1,000 pieces of equipment.

On August 11, heavy rains led to floods and mudflows in several northern provinces of the country. Mud streams formed on the city streets. Damage was caused to buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

