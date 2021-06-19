Iran 74th Naval Fleet docks at Chabahar after 3-month mission

The Iranian Army 74th Naval Fleet that was in the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandeb Strait on a mission returned to the country after 91 days in the sea.

Upon arrival at Chabahar port this morning, the fleet was welcomed by the commanders of the navy and their families at the strategic southeastern port in a ceremony during which health instructions set out by the Iranian health officials amid the Covid-19 pandemic were observed.

The Commander of the Third Naval Zone of Iran's Navy, Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajodini, addressed the ceremony during which he praised the fleet and their families for their services.

Rear Admiral Tajodini said that that the presence of Iranian navy in the international waters carries a message of peace and friendship.

