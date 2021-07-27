Iran security forces dismantle terror team in Bukan

Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada headquarters of the IRGC Ground Force said on Tuesday that a terrorist team consisting of three terrorists who were seeking to carry out acts of sabotage and anti-security actions inside the country were dismantled by their forces.

The statement added that the team of three terrorists was identified and confronted before they carry out their mission.

It said that in the clashes with the terror team, two were killed and one of them was injured.

A large volume of weapons and ammunition and sabotage equipment were confiscated from the terrorists, the statement added.

The IRGC ground force base also noted that during the operation, three people who were collaborating with the terrorists in a bid to save them were also detained.

KI/5267006