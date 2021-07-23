IRGC Navy ready to firmly defend ideals of Islamic Revolution

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri made the remarks on the occasion of the anniversary of the historic visit of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the IRGC Naval Command Headquarters in Bandar Abbas on July 23, 2011.

Now, 10 years have passed since the historic visit of Leader of the Islamic Revolution to IRGC Naval Command HQ which brought about many blessings and achievements to the IRGC Navy Force, the most important of which includes strengthening the spiritual, revolutionary and Jihadi spirit among sailors, full independence of the Islamic Republic of Iran at sea, imposing the will of Iranian nation on consolidating will of political and military powers, achieving full authority in this area, and creating lasting peace and security at sea, the result of which today is maintaining the full independence of the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman despite presence of foreign countries, Real Admiral Tangsiri emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the high capacity of Navy Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “Today, the security of islands and maritime borders both in southern and northern parts of the country has intensified under the auspices of wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution in a way that Navy Force of the country, relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, are fully prepared to defend ideals and sublime values of the Islamic Revolution in regional and distant waters with all their might.”

