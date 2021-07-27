  1. Politics
Iran-Afghanistan border enjoying security: IRGC Cmdr.

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – The Commander of IRGC Ground Force said that the border between Iran and Afghanistan enjoys peace and security, and there is no particular problem.

Although there is insecurity in Afghanistan, the border between Iran and Afghanistan enjoys peace and security, and there is no particular problem, said Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour on the sidelines of the honoring ceremony of health defenders on Tuesday. 

The IRGC ground forces performed very well in the area of the fight against ​​Covid-19, he said in this ceremony, adding, "All IRGC hospitals have offered services to the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters."

