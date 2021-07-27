3rd clinical trial phase of "Fakhra" vaccine to begin soon

The new vaccine that the Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Tuesday will enter its third clinical phase within the next two weeks is called "Fakhra".

Hatami said the second phase of its clinical trial was carried out successfully the report of which will be sent to the Health Ministry.

The defense minister expressed his optimism that the third clinical trial phase of the vaccine will begin within the next 15 days during which the vaccine will be injected into volunteers across the country.

Elsewhere, the chief commander of the IRGC Major General Hossein Salami said on Tuesday that "Noora" vaccine, which is a previously unveiled vaccine produced by the IRGC medical experts, has successfully passed its human clinical phase and is being prepared to pass other stages to be mass-produced and join the general vaccination campaign in the country.

