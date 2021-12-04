Weapons shipment seized from arms traffickers in NW Iran

A statement issued by Hamzeh Seyyed ol-Shohada Base in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan has said that some weapons and two vehicles were seized from arms traffickers at the border areas of Urmia County, the capital of the northwestern province.

According to the IRGC base, the anti-Revolution adversary armed groups were trying to deliver these weapons to the elements affiliated with them with the aim of creating insecurity and riots inside the country.

Hamzeh Seyyed ol-Shohada Base further said that three people have been arrested in the operation against the arms traffickers and have been handed over to judicial authorities.

