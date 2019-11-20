Protests should be in civil manner

The importance of economy is not hidden to anyone, and economic rights are the most universal rights, she said on Wednesday.

The US sanctions actually triggered an economic war that has engulfed the life of Iranian, she mentioned, adding that one of the effects of the sanctions has led to the government's decision for increasing gasoline price.

Joneydi went on to say the economic problems would affect all economic, social, political, and security affairs extensively.

It is appropriate for people to protest in a civil manner so as not to suffer the trauma and stress of being harmed by some violence, she added.

All three branches [legislative, judiciary, administrative] in Iran should do their best to provide conditions for protest within a civil framework, Vice-President said.

The National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) said in a statement late Thursday that the price of a liter of regular gasoline had gone up to 15,000 rials (12.7 US cents) from 10,000 rials and the monthly ration for each private automobile was set at 60 liters per month. Additional purchases would cost 30,000 rials per liter.

The decision sparked rallies in a number of Iranian cities, some of which were marred by violence and damage to public property.

MNA/IRN83562064