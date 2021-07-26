Afghan government retakes 30 districts from Taliban: spox

Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces spokesperson General Ajaml Shinwarai also said on Monday that the forces have conducted 154 military operations in which 1,528 insurgents were killed and over 800 more wounded.

According to the Khaama Press website, Shinwarai added the operations, which include land operations, airstrikes, and artillery shells were conducted in 20 provinces, during which 16 militants were taken hostages by Afghan forces.

The spokesperson also said that the forces have been out of defensive stance and are currently in offensive one during the latter stance some attacks have also been repelled.

On casualty of civilians, he claimed that a large number of ANDSF operations were suspended in order to prevent civilian casualties in the country.

General Ajlam Shinwarai accused the Taliban of killing 14 civilians and wounding nearly thirty more during the previous week.

The claim over civilian casualty comes after UNAMA in its latest report said that the past two months were the deadliest in terms of civilian casualties.

As per the report, nearly 4,500 civilian people have been killed and wounded in Afghanistan which is the highest ever since UNAMA started recording the death toll in 2009.

Khaama cited the Taliban in a statement as denying the number and dubbed it one-sided.

Meanwhile, Pakistani media have reported that 46 Afghan soldiers escaped into Chatral of Pakistan from Afghanistan.

KI/FNA14000504000647; Khaama