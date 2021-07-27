Russia, Uzbekistan,Tajikistan to hold drills on Afghan border

Over 1,500 troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will take part in joint drills at the Kharb-Maidon training ground, 20 km from the border with Afghanistan, on August 5-10, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Tuesday, according to TASS agency.

The troops will practice thwarting an intrusion by outlawed armed gangs and eliminating "radical terrorist groups," the statement says.

At all stages of the drills, the troops will focus on tactical measures, employing reconnaissance/fire and reconnaissance/strike systems, the press office specified.

The Russian military contingent in the drills would mostly comprise units of Russia’s 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan which is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar.

The military base comprises motor rifle, armored, artillery and reconnaissance units, air defense forces, radiation, chemical and biological protection and signal troops.

Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.

KI/PR