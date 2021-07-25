Iranian, Chinese envoys in Pakistan confer on regional issues

"In this meeting, we discussed bilateral and trilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran, China and Pakistan and the latest developments related to the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project," wrote Hosseini in his Twitter account.

"The Afghan peace process was examined and the need for neighbors to play a role in helping bring peace and stability to the country was emphasized," he added.

Pakistan last month welcomed the Tehran peace summit with Afghan groups, including the Taliban, and the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in advancing the peace process.

Welcoming Iran's engagement with Afghan groups to reach a political agreement through negotiations, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed hope that the Afghan parties would seize this opportunity to achieve a comprehensive political achievement.

