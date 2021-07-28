China concerned on foreign terrorist presence in Afghanistan

Afghan Foreign Ministry on Wed. issued a statement regarding the visit of a delegation from Taliban to China, announcing that China informed Afghan government of the delegation's visit and has expressed its concern about the presence of foreign terrorists alongside the Taliban group in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that objective of Chinese government from inviting a delegation from Taliban to visit Beijing is to express its major concern about the security situation in Afghanistan, presence of foreign terrorists and fighters alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan as well as Chinese government's support for peace talks and political agreements.

During the meeting, Chinese government expressed its deep concern over the recent Taliban attacks in Afghanistan, which have resulted in increasing trend of killing innocent people and displacement of tens of thousands more in the country and called on Taliban to accept a political solution and cut off its relations with the regional and international terrorists, the statement added.

Given the common security threats and common political - economic interests and the dialogue between Afghan and Chinese officials, Afghan government expects Chinese government to play its valuable role in line with strengthening regional consensus, putting international pressure on Taliban to end violence, establishing a ceasefire, ensuring a lasting peace and putting an end to the presence of foreign terrorists in Afghanistan.

