5 killed by unknown men in Kabul

Ferdows Faramarz also informed that the attackers fled the scene, but efforts are underway to identify them.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

With the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban have made progress in taking various parts of the country, which has been a reason for US officials to claim the consequences of their withdrawal from Afghanistan dangerous.

The westerners have implicitly claimed that Afghan security forces are incapable of preventing the Taliban from advancing.

The Taliban have launched offensive attacks on several key fronts since May this year.

HJ/FNA14000503000690