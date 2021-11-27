Iran finishes W Taekwondo Women's Open C'ships with 3 medals

On the last day of the World Taekwondo Women's Open Championships on Saturday, Zahra Sheidaei of Iran in the final of under-57kg division defeated Russia's Margarita Blizniakova to bag the gold medal for her country.

Accordingly, the Iranian women ended the World Taekwondo Women's Open Championships with a gold medal and two bronze medals by Melika Mirhosseini and Kowsar Asaseh. The other Iranian fighters Saeedeh Nasri, Ghazal Soltani, Nahid Kiani, Narges Mirnorollahi and Zeinab Esmaeili were eliminated from the competition earlier.

The championships took place for the first time, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

