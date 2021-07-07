  1. Sports
1st group of Iran athletes to depart for Olympics on July 17

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – The first group of Iranian athletes will depart for Japan to participate in the 32nd Olympic games on July 17 from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The first group of Iranian athletes will depart for Tokyo Olympics on July 17 after a ceremony from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport. 

The first athletes who will embark on their journey will include archery, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball players.

Taekwondo competitions will start on July 24 and from Iran Armin Hadipoor at the -58 kg category, Mir Hashem Hosseini at -86 kg, Nahid Kiani at -50 kg (two men and one woman) will be competing against their opponents.

