"Beautiful Iran Exhibition" inaugurated in Japan

The opening ceremony was attended by the chief of Iran's National Olympic Committee Seyed Reza Salehi, Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar, Iranian ambassador to Tokyo Morteza Rahmani Movahed, and Japanese Minister for Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Koichi Hagiuda.

The opening ceremony of the "Beautiful Iran Exhibition" is part of the cultural activities for the Olympics.

The Iranian ambassador said: "This exhibition is a small manifestation of the historical and cultural greatness of Islamic Iran in history and civilization that the two nations of Iran and Japan have made a great contribution to preserve it during more than a thousand years of interaction."

He added that historical and friendly ties between the two nations make both sides strengthen their common relations.

Rahmani Movahed hoped that this exhibition will provide a new chapter of prosperity and progress between the two nations and governments.

Hailing Japan's efforts for hosting the Olympic games, Salehi Amir noted: "I believe that the existing capacities between the two countries require the development of the level of Tehran-Tokyo relations."

The Iranian sports minister also underlined the vitality of broadening Tehran-Tokyo relations.

The Japanese minister, for his turn, said: "This exhibition is a good opportunity for Japanese to know Iran."

