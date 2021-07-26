  1. Sports
Sudanese Judoka withdraws facing Israeli in Tokyo Olympic

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Sudanese Judoka Mohameh Abdel Rasoul withdrew from participating in Men’s Judo -73kg Competition facing with Israeli representative in Tokyo 202 Olympic Games in support of Palestinians.

Earlier, Algerian Judoka Fathi Norine had refused from facing an Israeli competitor in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in support of Palestinians.

