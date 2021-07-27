  1. Sports
Iran 2nd in mixed gender team taekwondo event in Olympics

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – The national Iranian mixed-gender taekwondo team has become the vice-champion in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Mixed Gender Team Taekwondo Competition is a new competitive format that is held as a showcase alongside the regular matches in Tokyo Olympics this year for the first time.

Five teams – from China, Cote d’Ivoire, Iran, Japan and Russia entered this non-medal event. 

The national Iranian mixed-gender taekwondo team became a finalist after defeating Japan yesterday to face China in the final earlier today.

The Iranian taekwondokas lost to China today to become the vice-champion. 

The national Iranian mixed-geneder taekwondo team consisted Amir Mohammad Bakhshi, Erfan Nazemi, Kimia Hemmati and Melika Mirhosseini with Vahid Abdollahi as their coach.

