Iran 2nd in mixed gender team taekwondo event in Olympics

The Mixed Gender Team Taekwondo Competition is a new competitive format that is held as a showcase alongside the regular matches in Tokyo Olympics this year for the first time.

Five teams – from China, Cote d’Ivoire, Iran, Japan and Russia entered this non-medal event.

The national Iranian mixed-gender taekwondo team became a finalist after defeating Japan yesterday to face China in the final earlier today.

The Iranian taekwondokas lost to China today to become the vice-champion.

The national Iranian mixed-geneder taekwondo team consisted Amir Mohammad Bakhshi, Erfan Nazemi, Kimia Hemmati and Melika Mirhosseini with Vahid Abdollahi as their coach.

