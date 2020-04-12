Most decorated Iranian Olympian welcomes breaking of his records by young talents

Saei is Iran’s most decorated Olympian with one bronze and two gold medals.

“Some of the young talented athletes can attain such a record. Every athlete should have a long-term plan for the Olympics. I will be glad if somebody could reach or even break my record,” he told Varzesh3 website on Sunday.

Asked about the possibility of breaking his record by lifter Kianoush Rostami or wrestler Hassan Yazdani, he said “We have good athletes that have this chance; as I said, I will be glad to see their success either it is Kianoush or Hassan.”

Kianoush Rostami has one gold and one silver Olympics medal in his collection while his quota to Tokyo 2020 has not been yet secured.

Hassan Yazdani, 25, snatched a gold medal in Rio 2016 and he is one the main hopefuls of Iran in the upcoming Olympics although he is still recovering from an injury. The one-year postponement of the Olympics may be in favor of him and some other injured Iranian athletes such as wrestler Alireza Karimi and karateka Hamideh Abbasali.

