Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 1

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, September 1.

Asia:

First Zionist_Emirati underground military base revealed

Aftab:

Is Tehran-Riyadh relation improving?

Ebtekar:

The end to a fruitless war

Etema'ad:

Americans leave Afghanistan after 20-year

Two Iranian athletes win gold medals at Tokyo Olympics

Etela'at:

Last US plane leaves Kabul to end 20-year occupation

UN chief calls for coop. with Raeisi govt. to achieve peace

'Negotiations should have tangible achievements for Iranians'

Iran:

UN calls for coop. with Raeisi govt.

End of 20-year occupation of Afghanistan

Two Iranian athletes win gold medals at Tokyo Olympics

Donyaye Eghtesad:

End of 20-year US occupation in Afghanistan

Kayhan:

2 gold medals achieved by Iranian athletes

US flees Afghanistan completely

First Zionist_Emirati underground military base revealed

