Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 1

Asia:

First Zionist_Emirati underground military base revealed

Aftab:

Is Tehran-Riyadh relation improving?

Ebtekar:

Etema'ad:

Two Iranian athletes win gold medals at Tokyo Olympics

Etela'at:

Last US plane leaves Kabul to end 20-year occupation

UN chief calls for coop. with Raeisi govt. to achieve peace

'Negotiations should have tangible achievements for Iranians'

Iran:

Donyaye Eghtesad:

Kayhan:

US flees Afghanistan completely

