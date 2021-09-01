Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 1

Asia:
First Zionist_Emirati underground military base revealed
Aftab:
Is Tehran-Riyadh relation improving?
Ebtekar:
The end to a fruitless war
Etema'ad:
Americans leave Afghanistan after 20-year
Two Iranian athletes win gold medals at Tokyo Olympics
Etela'at:
Last US plane leaves Kabul to end 20-year occupation
UN chief calls for coop. with Raeisi govt. to achieve peace
'Negotiations should have tangible achievements for Iranians'
Iran:
UN calls for coop. with Raeisi govt.
End of 20-year occupation of Afghanistan
Two Iranian athletes win gold medals at Tokyo Olympics
Donyaye Eghtesad:
End of 20-year US occupation in Afghanistan
Kayhan:
2 gold medals achieved by Iranian athletes
US flees Afghanistan completely
First Zionist_Emirati underground military base revealed
RHM
Your Comment