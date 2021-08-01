NOC slams Korean shooter’s comments against Foroughi

In an official letter to the International Olympics Committee, the Iranian sports body asked the international organization to respond to and deal with Jin Jong-oh’s offensive accusations and comments.

The Korean marksman had named Foroughi a terrorist because of being a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Foroughi is a nurse working at Baqiyatallah Hospital in Tehran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry officials had earlier voiced protests against the offense to the South Korean Foreign Ministry via the Iranian embassy to Seoul.

Meanwhile, according to Korean media, Jin Jong-oh has apologized for his comments.

Javad Foroughi made history in the 2020 Olympics by winning Iran’s first-ever medal in shooting. He broke the Olympics record in 10-meter air pistol and snatched the gold medal.

