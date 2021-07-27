Tehran airports to shut down on Raeisi's inauguration day

"Due to the inauguration ceremony of the President on August 5 and in order to comply with safety and security requirements, all TMA airports in Tehran, including Mehrabad, Imam Khomeini, Payam, Azadi, and Qazvin airports will be closed from 04:30 p.m. to 07:00 p.m. local time," he said.

"All airlines are required to take the necessary measures to match the flight schedules at the announced date and time," he added.

Due to the international importance of the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect, 11 committees will be in charge of organizing the ceremony, inviting foreign and domestic guests, as well as security and, health protocol affairs.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi won Iran’s presidential election which was held on 18 June, gaining 61.95% of the total votes.

HJ/TSN2544593