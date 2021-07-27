People livelihood top priority for future admin.: Raeisi

Ebrahim Azizi, the lawmaker that represents the people of Shiraz in the Iranian parliament said about today's meeting between Ebrahim Raeisi and the lawmakers that in the meeting the MPs expressed their viewpoints on various and important issues in the country with the President-elect.

Azizi said that a large number of MPs were present in the meeting with Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi today.

The lawmakers said that in the meeting, urgent issues that need to be resolved quickly were raised and discussed with Raeisi, adding that the possible ways to effective and constant interaction between the parliament and the future administration were also discussed.

The Shiraz MP added that Raeisi proposed good solutions to the country's problems in the meeting and stressed the need for cooperation between the parliament and his future administration.

"Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi emphasized in the meeting that he welcomes any action that paves the way for solving people's problems and gets them out of the current problems," Azizi added.

