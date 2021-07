This is the first medal of Iran in the big event and the first-ever gold medal of the country in shooting competitions in the Olympics history.

Foroughi won the gold on Saturday by breaking the Olympics record with a score of 244.8 while Serbia’s Damir Mikec and China’s Wei Pang received silver and bronze medals.

The Iranian shooter had also recently won a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Osjek, Croatia.

MAH/