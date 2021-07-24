Iran COVID-19 update: 21,814 news cases, 210 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 21,814 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 210 people have lost their lives since Thursday.

Karimi, Kayserispor agree on 4-year deal: report

According to Turkish media, Iranian midfielder Ali Karimi has reached an agreement with Kayserispor.

Leader urges next admin. officials to solve Khuzestan problem

Turning to recent protests broke out in Khuzestan province, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution called on officials in the next administration to address problems regarding water shortage.

Pres. Rouhani: Rights of protesters in Khuzestan must be fully respected

Reacting to recent protests in southern province of Khuzestan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasized the need for respecting right of people to protest for tough livelihood conditions caused by draught and extreme heat.

Leader receives 2nd dose of Iranian-made COVID-19 vaccine

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the second dose of Iranian-made coronavirus vaccine "COV-Iran Barakat" on Fri. morning.

Tangsiri: IRGC Navy ready to firmly defend ideals of Islamic Revolution

The Commander of IRGC Navy Force said that the force is fully prepared to firmly defend ideals and sublime values of the Islamic Revolution with its utmost power and might.

