Leader urges next admin. officials to solve Khuzestan problem

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei pointed to the problems facing noble people in Khuzestan province and stated that the issue of water shortage was one of the pressing problems in this southern province, so that responsible officials should make their utmost efforts in solving the problem.

He made the remarks on Friday morning in a brief statement after receiving the second dose of an Iranian vaccine against COVID-19.

Ayatollah Khamenei called on officials in next administration of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to follow up resolving water shortage problem in this land and territory in the shortest time possible.

Turning to the loyal and sincere presence of people of Khuzestan at the forefront of problems especially during the eight years of Scared Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), he said, "These people should not have problems and if this problem had been addressed timely, such dire situation would not have happened.”

In the end, Leader of the Islamic Revolution addressed people to be aware of plots hatched by enemies against the country especially during these days, adding, “Enemy is seeking to take advantage of any opportunity for its benefit while noble people of the country should adopt wise steps in line with foiling their conspiracies."

