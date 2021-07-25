Iran reacts to an interventionist statement about Khuzestan

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman reacted to the interventionist and political statement of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the recent events occurred in southern Iranian province of Khuzestan.

Saeed Khatibzadeh Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman in a reaction to the interventionist and political statement of the UN Higher Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the events happened in Khuzestan province stated that the statement issued by the Commissioner on recent events in Khuzestan province is ‘regrettable’ in terms of the extent of its invalidity which has been intermingled with false accusations and incorrect information.

Several economic coop. fields for Serbia, Fars province

The Serbian ambassador to Iran says Fars province and Serbia have many fields of economic cooperation and more economic development can be provided through mutual cooperation.

In his meeting with the Vice President of the Fars Chamber of Commerce, Dragan Todorovic highlighted the significance of expanding ties between Serbia and the Iranian province.

"Iran and Serbia are two friendly countries that have good friendly and political relations, and at the Serbian Embassy in Iran, we are working to expand economic relations between the two countries," he added.

Iran to register Cov-Iran Barekat vaccine in WHO

An assistant professor of Pasteur Institute of Iran (IPI) announced on Sat. that Iran is getting prepared to register the Iranian-made coronavirus vaccine, 'COVIran Barekat' in WHO.

According to Dr. Asghar Abdoli, described that Iran needs to initially submit all the required documents about its homemade vaccine to WHO. Then, it is required to defend all of its scientific claims and documents.

He added that the first article on the pre-clinical or animal studies phase of COVIran Barekat will be published soon.

2020 Olympics:

Iran volleyball win Poland in five-set thriller

Iranian national men's volleyball team faced the powerful team of Poland in the group stage of the Tokyo Olympics games on Saturday and won their European rival 3-2.

The match between Iran and their powerful rivals Poland was held in Ariake Arena Stadium in Tokyo as the fifth match in Pool A on Saturday afternoon.

4 IRGC forces martyred in clashes with armed gangs in SE Iran

A statement by the public relations department of the IRGC Ground Force's Quds Base in the southeast of Iran said that four of their forces were martyred in clashes with armed gangs in Gonik district.

The statement released on Saturday afternoon by the public relations department of IRGC Ground Force's Quds Base said that four IRGC ground forces were martyred in the clashes earlier today with armed gangs in the southeastern region of the country in Gonik district.

Foroughi makes history, wins Iran’s first gold at Tokyo 2020

Iranian shooter Javad Foroughi snatched the gold medal of 10m Men's Air Pistol at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

This is the first medal of Iran in the big event and the first-ever gold medal of the country in shooting competitions in the Olympics history.

Foroughi won the gold on Saturday by breaking the Olympics record with a score of 244.8 while Serbia’s Damir Mikec and China’s Wei Pang received silver and bronze medals.

Iran calls on Azerbaijan Rep., Armenia to exercise restraint

Referring to the continuing sporadic border clashes between the border forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed the need to achieve lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.

Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed his regret over the casualties during the continuing sporadic border clashes between the border forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, stressing the restraint of both sides and the need for a peaceful settlement of the border disputes between the two countries.

US seeks to block sale of Iranian oil to China: report

In a report, Reuters claimed that the US intends to avert sales of Iranian oil to China as a way to keep the Islamic Republic at the negotiating table.

The United States is considering cracking down on Iranian oil sales to China as it braces for the possibility that Tehran may not return to nuclear talks or may adopt a harder line whenever it does, a US official claimed according to Reuters.

Iran, Iraq to mull over construction of joint dam

Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources informed that t is to dispatch a delegation to Iran to investigate the construction of a joint dam over Arvand Rud with Iran.

The Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources announced that in the near future, it will send a technical team to Iran to discuss the construction of a joint dam with the Iranian side on the Arvand Rud.

Ghalibaf felicitates Foroughi's gold medal in Olympics

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf congratulated Iranian shooter Javad Foroughi for winning the gold medal in the Men's 10m air pistol at the 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday.

"Winning the Tokyo Olympics gold medal in air pistol shooting for the first time in the history of Iran's participation in the Olympics was gratifying and joyful," Ghalibaf wrote.

Raeisi felicitates Iranian Olympic gold medalist on victory

In a phone call with Iranian shooter Javad Foroughi, President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi felicitated him on winning the gold medal of 10m Men's Air Pistol at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In a phone call with Javad Foroughi, Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated him on winning Iran's first gold medal in Tokyo Olympic Games by breaking the Olympics record with a score of 244.8.

Covid-19 update: 259 deaths, 18,632 new cases in past 24 hrs

he coronavirus disease has claimed 259 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours since yesterday, while the country has reported 18,632 new infections, according to the latest figures released by the health authorities.

A statement by the Ministry of Health said on Saturday that since yesterday, 259 new deaths have been reported while 18,632 new infections have been detected across the country.

A total of 88,532 people in Iran have died of the pandemic so far, while 3,664,286 cases of the disease have been detected, of which 3,239,172 have recovered so far, according to the official statistics released by the Health Ministry today.

Araghchi appreciates Japan on vaccine donation

Following the arrival of the first consignment of the Japan-donated AstraZeneca vaccine, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs sincerely thanked the Japanese government and people.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs addressed the people and government of Japan in a tweet, saying, "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Government of Japan and the Japanese people. Thank you."

Rouhani inaugurates energy projects

Iranian President Rouhani inaugurated some energy projects via video conference on Saturday.

As reported the projects are run by 23.82 billion rials ($95,000) of investments and are located in the south, north, southeast, northwest, west, and center of Iran.

Iranian students win 6 medals at 2021 Intl. Math Olympiad

Iranian math students won six medals at the 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2021), which was held on July 14-24, in Saint-Petersburg, Russia.

Iranian math students won six colorful medals at the 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad 2021 in Russia and ranked 29th place in the world among 107 countries.

The Iranian team consisted of Sina Azizeddin, Mohammad Reza Badri and Matin Yadollahi, who each received a silver medal, Mehran Talaei Khajehroshanaei, Alireza Rezaeimoghadam and Ilia Mahrooghi each grabbed a bronze medal at the international competitions.

Iran navy cmdr. departs for Russia to attend naval parade

Iran Army's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi left Tehran for St. Petersburg to attend a naval parade on the occasion of Russian Navy Day.

Heading a delegation, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi traveled to Russia's St. Petersburg on Saturday morning to take part in the naval parade on the occasion of Russian Navy Day at the official invitation of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Iran intelligence seizes 80kg heroin at border with Turkey

The public relations department of the Intelligence Office of West Azarbaijan province said Saturday a shipment of 80 kilograms of heroin was seized by their security forces in Maku.

The West Azarbaijan province Intelligence Office statement which was released on Saturday said that a shipment of 80 kg heroin was discovered by their forces and was confiscated from the drug traffickers before they could smuggle it into Turkey and then to the European countries.

MA