Rights of protesters in Khuzestan must be fully respected

In a phone conversation on Thursday, President Rouhani ordered the Governor General of Khuzestan province Qassem Soleimani Dashtaki to use everything in his authority to mobilize facilities to speedily solve the problems facing the noble people living in this southwestern province.

Rouhani was briefed on the situation in this province and measures taken to solve recent problems and pointed that it is very difficult for people to stand shortage of water in such high temperature as 50 degrees, so it is a right for people to protest the current situation.

Rouhani assured people in Khuzestan province that his administration will make its utmost efforts to solve the water shortage problem very rapidly.

He said the current problems are due to the unprecedented drought in the country and the accumulation of remaining problems from previous years.

President Rouhani urged provincial authorities to respond quickly to the people and explain the reasons for the situation to them in a completely transparent and accurate way.

He further ordered the Governor General to take immediate action to resolve problems.

