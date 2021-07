Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 24

Aftab-e Yazd:

Prof. points to probability of Saudi Arabia’s opening its embassy in Tehran

Ebtekar:

Economic losses of Vienna talks postponement

US Dep. of State spox: Washington ready to resume Vienna talks to revive JCPOA

Etemad:

A change in geography of Iran’s oil export

Iran:

Raeisi says will not waste one day for resolving Khuzestan problems

Leader urges ‘serious’ follow-up for solving Khuzestan problems

Parade of Iran’s stars in Tokyo

Iran starts exporting oil from East of Hormuz Strait

Kayhan:

Fatemiyoun Brigade: America seeking Shia-Sunni war in Afghanistan / Brigade ready for Ayatollah Khamenei’s order

