Leader orders officials to solve problem in S Khuzestan prov.

"If one cares about welfare of people, he cannot not be indifferent with the difficulties and problems facing people in this southern province, so, this is the perpetual and immediate duty of all governments that should be think of solving people’s problems," Ayatollah Khamenei said on Wednesday.

The Leader lashed out at lackluster and weak performance of responsible officials in settling problems in southern province of Khuzestan and reiterated that officials are duty bound to look into the problems of people in Khuzestan province in the shortest time possible.

The Leader once again called on government officials and responsible organizations to take the said issue into serious consideration in line with resolving problems facing noble citizens of Khuzestan province ASAP.

MA