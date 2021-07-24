Iran reacts to an interventionist statement about Khuzestan

Saeed Khatibzadeh Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman in a reaction to the interventionist and political statement of the UN Higher Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the events happened in Khuzestan province stated that the statement issued by the Commissioner on recent events in Khuzestan province is ‘regrettable’ in terms of the extent of its invalidity which has been intermingled with false accusations and incorrect information.

The allegations raised, regardless of extensive and all-out efforts of government, judicial, security and media officials to alleviate the suffering of noble people of this province and resolve the existing problems, are solid evidence for the politicization and invalidity of the statement, he emphasized.

In this respect, the UN High Commissioner for the Human Rights’ statement is more like a political statement with hostile literature than the remarks of an international human rights official, Khatibzadeh criticized.

Unprofessional and biased comments regarding the management of the country's water resources is neither within the scope of the UN Higher Commissioner for Human Rights’ responsibility, nor the institution under his responsibility have the authority and dignity to comment on this issue, FM spokesman continued.

The water crisis in Khuzestan province is the result of a series of natural phenomena, especially this year's drought as well as one of the consequences of unilateral coercive measures imposed on Iran, which has hindered the transfer of technology and investment in water sector in Khuzestan province, he said.

"Here, a question is raised why the UN High Commissioner for the Human Rights has not so far condemned illegal sanctions imposed by the United States against Iranian nation, which has led to the violation of many fundamental human rights of this nation?"

Islamic Republic of Iran respects the right of its citizens for organizing peaceful protest, and at the highest level, the country's high-ranking officials and authorities have recognized the existence of a water shortage problem in the region and the right to peaceful protest, Khatibzadeh added.

