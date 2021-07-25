Raeisi holds phone call with Khuzestan governor; vows support

President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi made a phone call to the governor of Khuzestan province on Sunday afternoon amid water shortages in the province.

In the phone conversation, Khuzestan governor Qasem Soleimani Dashtaki presented a report to the president-elect on the latest measures taken to tackle the problems that the people of the province are complaining about and also thanked Raeisi for his follow-up on the issue.

The President-elect, for his part, greeted the people of the province and appreciated their cooperation with the government officials.

Raeisi further stated that the problems of Khuzestan province will be among the main and important priorities of his future government.

He also expressed his gratitude to the efforts of provincial authorities in dealing with and tackling the problems and stressed, "We will support the province in dealing with water issues and problems."

